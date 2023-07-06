Tractor-trailer driver charged in I-95 crash that killed 2 Virginia men

A tractor-trailer driver was charged after a violent crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, killed two drivers and closed a portion of the highway for hours on Wednesday. The driver was hauling 78,000 pounds of beer and trying to change lanes when he hit a car, authorities said.

Tractor-trailer driver Wheelman G. Andrews, 58, of Carrollton, was charged with reckless driving, Virginia State Police said in an update Thursday.

The victims were Johnathon L. Booth, 50, of Fredericksburg, and Kevin M. Paddeu, 67, of Quinton, police said.

The crash involving the tractor-trailer, a car and an SUV occurred at about 4:40 a.m. on northbound I-95 in Stafford County, near mile marker 136. News4 video showed the horrific wreckage, with the tractor-trailer on its side and a car twisted and crushed.

According to the initial investigation, Andrews was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer in the center lane and tried to change lanes into the right lane. As he did so, he hit the 2014 Nissan Altima that Booth was driving.

The force of the crash sent the tractor-trailer and Altima flying into the left lane. They slammed into the guardrail and the tractor-trailer flipped onto the Altima and a 2010 Subaru Forester that Paddeu was driving.

Booth and Paddeu were pronounced dead at the scene. Andrews, the tractor-trailer driver, received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

He was later taken into custody, charged, taken to the magistrate’s office and released on an unsecured bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

The crash and investigation shut down northbound lanes of I-95 for about five hours during the morning commute toward D.C. and as travelers tried to make it home after the Fourth of July.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact Virginia State Police.

