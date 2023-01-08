Tractor-Trailer Fire Blocks Lanes on I-495

A tractor-trailer fire is causing delays on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, authorities say.

The truck is at mile marker 43.5 on I-495. All lanes are closed, causing traffic to be backed up for about 1.3 miles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Traffic is being diverted to Georgetown Pike. Remaining vehicles on the road are also being turned around and directed to Georgetown Pike to clear some of the traffic, according to VDOT.

The tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-495 when it crashed near Exit 44. Police responded to the crash at about 1 p.m. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire, according to a Virginia State Police release.

The driver was taken to the hospital with not-life threatening injures.

McLean: 495SB at Georgetown Pike, all lanes blocked due to tractor trailer fire. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/IwzxZ9EnId — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 8, 2023

The front of the tractor-trailer was completely engulfed in flames with dark grey smoke billowing from it.

Crews extinguished the fire and are working to clean up the area around the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.