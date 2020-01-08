crash

Tractor Trailer Crash on I-95 Jams Traffic for Miles

A deadly crash happened hours earlier in the same stretch of I-95

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

A flatbed tractor trailer went off the road on I-95 near the Quantico exit on Jan. 8, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A tractor trailer crashed on Interstate 95 near the Quantico exit Wednesday night, putting northbound traffic at a standstill and causing more than 4 miles of delays into Stafford County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said a flatbed tractor trailer ran off the road at the 148 mile marker about 7:15 p.m. and crashed into the woods.

The driver was hospitalized with serious, non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Local

Northern Virginia 24 mins ago

Virginia Parents Say Little Done About Girls’ Photos Shared on Lewd Reddit Threat

MARYLAND GENERAL ASSEMBLY 39 mins ago

Maryland’s Legislative Session Begins With New Leaders

WTOP reports there was guardrail damage and a diesel spill. Southbound traffic in the Express Lanes was also stopped for debris cleanup.

The isn't far from the site of a fatal crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours Wednesday morning.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

crashI-95
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us