Tractor Trailer Crash on I-95 Jams Traffic for Miles

A tractor trailer crashed on Interstate 95 near the Quantico exit Wednesday night, putting northbound traffic at a standstill and causing more than 4 miles of delays into Stafford County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said a flatbed tractor trailer ran off the road at the 148 mile marker about 7:15 p.m. and crashed into the woods.

The driver was hospitalized with serious, non-life threatening injuries, police said.

WTOP reports there was guardrail damage and a diesel spill. Southbound traffic in the Express Lanes was also stopped for debris cleanup.

The isn't far from the site of a fatal crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours Wednesday morning.

