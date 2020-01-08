TRAFFIC

Major Crash Closes I-95 Northbound Lanes in Virginia

The closure is expected to last through the morning commute

By Sophia Barnes

Northbound lanes of I-95 before Joplin in Triangle, Virginia, are closed Wednesday morning after a major crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.

A backup stretching over 9 miles has been reported in the area, causing heavy traffic near Marine Base Quantico. The closure is expected to continue through the morning rush hour, VDOT says.

The left lane and shoulder have been reopened, allowing some traffic to flow through. Alternative options include I-95 express lanes or US-1.

Chopper4 footage from the scene shows a vehicle crashed into the back of tractor-trailer with extensive delays building. News partner WTOP reports that a snowplow was involved in the crash.

Transportation authorities have warned of icy spots on roads Wednesday morning and urged drivers to exercise caution. It's unclear what led to the crash on I-95.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

TRAFFICI-95
