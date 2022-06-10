These DC Roads Will Close for ‘Something in the Water' Festival

Some D.C. roads will close days ahead of Pharell Williams' Something in the Water festival planned for Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19.

In preparation for the event, D.C. officials announced the following closures:

Monday, June 13 at 6 a.m.:

Westbound lanes of C Street, SW, between 4th Street, SW, and 6th Street, SW, will be closed to vehicular traffic

Eastbound curb lane of C Street, SW, between 4th Street SW and 6th Street, SW, will be closed to vehicular parking

Monday, June 13 at 8 p.m.:

Independence Avenue, SW, between 3rd Street, SW, and 4th Street, SW, will be closed to vehicular traffic

Maryland Avenue, SW, between 3rd Street, SW, and Independence Avenue, SW, will be closed to vehicular traffic

Tuesday, June 14 at 8 p.m.:

Independence Avenue, SW, between 7th Street, SW, and 9th Street, SW, will be closed to vehicular traffic

4th Street, SW, between C Street, SW, and Jefferson Drive, SW, will be closed to vehicular traffic

Independence Avenue, SW, between 4th Street, SW, and 9th Street, SW, will be closed to vehicular traffic

Thursday, June 16 at 8 p.m.:

6th Street, SW, between Independence Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW, will be closed to vehicular traffic

Maryland Avenue, SW, between 6th Street, SW, and 7th Street, SW, will be closed to vehicular traffic

Friday, June 17 at 11 a.m.:

7th Street, SW, between Jefferson Drive, SW, and Virginia Avenue, SW, will be closed to vehicular parking

Eastbound curb lane of C Street, SW, between 7th Street, SW, and 9th Street, SW, will be closed to vehicular parking

Eastbound curb lane of Independence Avenue, SW, between 9th Street, SW, and 12th Street, SW, will be closed to vehicular parking

The festival revealed more big names to its lineup, including Pharrell Williams himself, in a press release Thursday. New additions include Justin Timberlake, 21 Savage, SZA, Q-TIP, N.O.R.E, Clipse, Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals, bLAck pARty and J Balvin.

Groups local to D.C. such as Bad Brains: A Tribute by Black Dots, TOB and YungManny also made the list. The lineup is not complete, as some artists still remain a mystery.

“More surprises to come,” Pharrell said in a tweet on Friday.

Festival organizers have not yet confirmed when each artist is playing, however purchase of a general admission ticket provides access to the festival all three days.