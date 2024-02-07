‘The math of football': How a Virginia teacher uses sports in the classroom

A public school teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, ties his math lessons to football, aiming for his students to better understand and engage with class content.

“If you look like me, you can still have a career in football or in any other sport,” Mantua Elementary School teacher Paul Malc said.

He said he uses "the math of football" to teach topics including statistics.

Malc is a fan of the Green Bay Packers and has a Super Bowl ring with his name on it.

The teacher once volunteered for the Green Bay Packers as a radio headset technician. When they found out he was a math teacher, he became a defensive line statistician for the team, Malc said.

“[Football players] need math as much as they need [the] ability to play the game,” he said.

The teacher says he prefers to bring reality to his lessons, rather than teaching straight from a textbook.