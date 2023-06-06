The DC area could see dangerous air quality on Wednesday. Here's why, and how to stay safe

If you've noticed hazy skies around the District in recent days, you're not crazy.

Wildfires in Canada have been sending smoke down into the northeastern United States, and on Wednesday, that smoke could lead to dangerous air quality in the DMV.

Here's what to know.

Canadian wildfires

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 413 active wildfires across nearly all Canadian provinces and territories, and roughly 26,000 people are under evacuation orders. Those wildfires have burned more than 8.5 million acres in Canada, as of Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, smoke from those wildfires drifted into the U.S., leading to hazy skies and smoky conditions.

New York saw particularly bad conditions early this week, with all five boroughs of New York City reaching into the 150s for air quality levels -- conditions considered unhealthy for everyone, not just those vulnerable to respiratory conditions.

Air quality advisories are also in effect in southeastern Minnesota, parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and areas in Wisconsin. Air quality alerts have also been posted across most of New England.

Much of the D.C. area was under a code orange air quality alert on Tuesday afternoon, meaning the level of pollution in the air was high enough to create conditions unhealthy for anyone sensitive to poor air quality, or vulnerable to respiratory conditions.

Conditions in the DMV on Wednesday could worsen to code red conditions.

What does 'code red' air quality mean?

The Environmental Protection Agency monitors how polluted or clear the air is with the Air Quality Index, or AQI. The scale runs from 0 to 500, and the higher the AQI, the more pollution there is in the air.

Each range on the AQI is given a color. Green is the zero to 50 part of the range, and qualifies as "Good" air quality; yellow is 51 to 100, and qualifies as "Moderate" air.

A code orange is the part of the range from 101 to 150, and means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. A code red, which ranges from 151 to 200, is unhealthy for everyone.

According to the EPA's AirNow webpage, under code red conditions, "some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."

See the chart below for the full range of the AQI.

Wildfires release a lot of pollution into the atmosphere. The fine particulate matter in the smoke is especially bad for human lungs, and can cause decreased lung function, throat irritation and shortness of breath, according to the EPA. It can also cause bronchitis and asthma, according to CNBC.

According to research from Stanford University, being "exposed to wildfire smoke causing AQI of 150 for several days is equivalent to about seven cigarettes a day if someone were outside the whole time."

Air quality measurements can differ from state to state and county to county, and over time throughout the day.

According to News4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper, Wednesday is likely to start in code orange for much of the DMV, then worsen to code red in the second half of the day.

Where will the air quality be bad on Wednesday?

Wednesday morning will likely still bring code orange conditions in the DMV.

The really terrible air quality -- ranging from code red all the way into code purple, which increases health risks for everyone -- that was seen in New York on Tuesday will sag south into the D.C. area Wednesday afteroon, Draper said.

Maryland will see code red to code purple conditions by 6 p.m., and D.C. and Northern Virginia will see worse air quality by 9 p.m.

When will the smoke go away in DC?

Air quality should improve slightly overnight into Thursday, Draper said, but Thursday will still bring hazy skies to those in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.

Possible storms on Friday could finally improve the air quality and make it easier to breathe, but the exact timing depends on the direction of the wind, the severity of the wildfires in Canada, and how much rain we get in the D.C. area.

How can I stay safe from the smoke in DC until then?

The best way to protect yourself from the negative health effects of wildfire smoke is to avoid breathing it in -- which means staying inside as much as possible.

If you typically work out outside, Wednesday and Thursday are good days to hit the gym instead. It's also not a good day to bring your kids out to the park or the pool, especially if they have allergies, asthma, or chronic health issues.

If you need extra protection from smoky conditions, the Centers for Disease Control recommends finding a room you can seal off from outside air. Consider a portable air cleaner or a filter to keep that room clean.

There are ways to create an air filter yourself using a box fan and furnace filters you can purchase at most grocery stores.

Respirators, like N95s, can help reduce your smoke exposure if you have to be outside in poor air quality conditions, according to the CDC.