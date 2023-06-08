Code purple ‘very unhealthy' air grips DC area, puts health at risk and postpones Nats game

"Very unhealthy" and "hazardous" air quality have put the health of people across the Washington, D.C., area at risk as smoke from wildfires in Canada grips the region.

The air quality worsened from a code red ("unhealthy") on Wednesday to purple ("very unhealthy") and then maroon ("hazardous") in parts of D.C. on Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG).

Air quality had recovered to code purple by 10 a.m., but was still solidly in the range of unhealthy for everyone as the sight and smell of smoke blanketed the capital area.

"Everyone needs to cut back on outdoor activities," the federal government's AirNow website said.

The Washington Nationals postponed their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tickets for the delayed game will be honored for the rescheduled date, Thursday, June 22 at 1:05 p.m., the team said.

The National Zoo closed because of the poor air quality. Schools moved recess indoors. Anyone who needs to spend time outside is advised to wear an N95 or KN95 mask.

Air quality alerts are issued based on the Air Quality Index (AQI).



For more information about air quality safety, visit AirNow.

People with heart or lung diseases are urged to be extra cautious and reduce activity levels.

An overall code purple alert is expected for Thursday, according to AirNow.

The low visibility made it difficult to see D.C.'s tallest landmark, the Washington Monument, as it was hidden behind smoke.

But it’s the unseen pollution that poses the greatest health risk, health an environmental officials say.

D.C.’s Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM2.5 — teeny tiny and potentially dangerous particulate matter in the air — hit 314 on Thursday morning. Anything above 301 is considered hazardous.

PM2.5 particulate matter is so small that it can get deep into the lungs, and possibly your bloodstream. Even short-term exposure can be dangerous, according to the American Lung Association (ALA).

“Premature deaths from breathing these particles can occur on the very day that particle levels are high, or up to a month or two afterward. Most premature deaths are from respiratory and cardiovascular causes,” the ALA said.

Coughing, wheezing, reduced lung function, asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes are also linked to particle pollution.

That’s why health officials are encouraging people to stay inside and avoid activities that would lead them to breathing in more polluted air.

Air purifiers can help reduce pollution in your home; even running an air conditioner can help — as long as it doesn't pull in air from outside, AirNow said. You can also use a box fan, cheap filter and some twine to create a DIY filter, NBC News' Jacob Ward explained on TikTok.

DC mayor urges everyone to 'stay indoors as much as possible' or mask

All groups should stay inside as much as possible, and anyone who must work outside should reduce outdoor time and wear an N95 or KN95 mask, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a release Thursday.

"This problem is likely to continue or worsen through Friday," Bowser said on Twitter.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing unhealthy air quality in the Washington, DC area and the northeast US. This problem is likely to continue or worsen through Friday.



We urge residents and visitors to follow precautions related to the "Code Red" air quality alert.

Brace for impacts on air travel

The Federal Aviation Administration said reduced visibility from the smoke will affect air travel on Thursday.

"We will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte," the FAA said.

There were over three dozen cancellations at the airports in the D.C. area on Wednesday.

Delays and cancellations began early Thursday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

This is how D.C. looks this morning due to all the smoke from the Canadian wildfires @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/ChgHryPqP1 — Mauricio Casillas (@MauricioNBC4) June 8, 2023

Schools cancel outdoor activities, field trips

Prince George’s County canceled all outdoor programming because of the smoky conditions. Officials urged people to avoid visiting playgrounds, trails, parks and golf courses. The facilities that provide indoor space will remain open.

Prince George's County, Montgomery County, Fairfax County and D.C. Public Schools all canceled outdoor activities including recess on Thursday. Fairfax County canceled field trips.

This graphic is a forecast for smoke particulates at 9am today. The darker shading represents higher pollution levels across Northern VA. For zip code specific air quality info visit https://t.co/0Yrhh7qpVj https://t.co/75zVUkZhhn pic.twitter.com/xDKNmhzXAH — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) June 8, 2023

On Wednesday, the poor air quality caused problems up and down the East Coast, including travel delays and school cancellations. In New York City, the air quality was ranked as the worst in the world, and a Yankees game was postponed because of the hazardous conditions.

Poor air quality can harm your health

Dr. Bobby Mahajan with the American Lung Association recommended that people with underlying heart and lung conditions stay inside.

“People with emphysema, people with asthma — those individuals are at higher risk of getting exacerbations of their disease. So, they've got to be really careful about their symptoms," he said.

Mahajan said everyone should keep an eye out for any symptoms. Even young, healthy people may feel the effects of the smog if they walk around outside or go running.

More than 400 active wildfires are still burning in Canadian provinces and territories.