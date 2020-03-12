The DC-Area Coronavirus Outbreak in Pictures

Schools are shut down, hand sanitizer is selling out, and more and more people are wearing masks in the D.C. area. See pictures of how residents are reacting and adapting to the new normal amid the coronavirus outbreak.
27 photos
1/27
Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A commuter wears a face mask in the Metro Center train station in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. New reports have shown cases of coronavirus in the United States and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised Americans to take extra precautions. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images
2/27
Willian Avila
Toilet paper aisle in the Tenleytown Target
3/27
Aracely Vasquez
Costco lines in Wheaton, Maryland
4/27
Aracely Vasquez
Costco lines in Wheaton, Maryland
5/27
Aracely Vasquez
Costco lines in Wheaton, Maryland
6/27
Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images
7/27
Dorie Nolt
A CVS in D.C.
8/27
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
UNITED STATES – MARCH 9: A skateboarder wearing a protective mask skates on the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
9/27
Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A passenger wearing a mask is seen at The Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport amid coronavirus outbreak in the area. There were 22 coronavirus cases reported in the District, Maryland and Virginia as of Tuesday March 10, 2020 according with the authorities. Washington, D.C. March 11, 2020. (Photo by Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
10/27
Aulia Shariat
Toilet paper aisle in the Rockville, Maryland, Target
11/27
Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
UNITED STATES – MARCH 5: An advisory about physical contact hangs on the door of the office of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, in Washington with recent concerns about the growing Corona virus cases on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
12/27
Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 06: Customers line up outside of the coronavirus pop-up store by Adilisha Patrom, owner of the Suites DC, a co-working and event space across the street from Gallaudet University, who started her pop-up store that sells face masks, protective gloves, and hand sanitizer for customers concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington, DC on March 6, 2020. With the growing spread of the coronavirus around the world it is becoming harder and harder to find protective equipment and hand sanitizer around the country, especially the N95 protective face mask which Patrom is selling for $30, three times its regular cost. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
13/27
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A commuter wearing a face mask rides a train stopped at the Gallery Place station in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 9, 2020. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the U.S. is “going to keep taking very aggressive steps” to protect Americans against the coronavirus, which he calls a “very serious public health threat.” Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
14/27
Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images
15/27
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
UNITED STATES – MARCH 9: Tourists wearing protective masks tour the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
16/27
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A commuter wearing a face mask views a mobile device at the Gallery Place train station in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 9, 2020. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the U.S. is “going to keep taking very aggressive steps” to protect Americans against the coronavirus, which he calls a “very serious public health threat.” Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
17/27
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
18/27
Inaara Gangji
CVS in D.C.
19/27
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Tourists, wearing protective masks, walk through the main entrance at Union Station in Washington, DC on March 9, 2020. – US health authorities urged Americans most at risk of getting seriously ill from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, to stock up on food and medicine and prepare to remain at home, as the pathogen spread rapidly across the country. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
20/27
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A traveler wears a face mask while sitting at Union Station in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 9, 2020. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the U.S. is “going to keep taking very aggressive steps” to protect Americans against the coronavirus, which he calls a “very serious public health threat.” Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
21/27
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A tour operator, wearing a protective mask, gestures as he leads a tour near the US Capitol in Washington, DC on March 9, 2020. – US health authorities urged Americans most at risk of getting seriously ill from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, to stock up on food and medicine and prepare to remain at home, as the pathogen spread rapidly across the country. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
22/27
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A man, wearing a protective mask, walks past shops in Union Station in Washington, DC on March 9, 2020. – US health authorities urged Americans most at risk of getting seriously ill from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, to stock up on food and medicine and prepare to remain at home, as the pathogen spread rapidly across the country. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
23/27
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
A man wearing a mask against infections listens while Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center on March 9, 2020, in Washington, DC. – Global financial markets tanked, oil prices crashed and Italy extended strict quarantine measures across the whole country on Monday as the deadly coronavirus disrupted economies and societies across the world. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
24/27
Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 09: A worker disinfects the front doors of the School Without Walls High School, which was closed today after a member of the school’s staff reported close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, on March 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. Three D.C. public schools were closed today for deep cleaning. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
25/27
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 07: A coronavirus public service announcement is displayed on the scoreboard prior to Inter Miami and D.C. United playing at Audi Field on March 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
26/27
BJ Forte / NBC Washington
Costco in Leesburg, Virginia
27/27
Willian Avila
Wipe aisle in the Tenleytown Target