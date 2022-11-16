Teenage Girl Killed in Pedestrian Crash in Bailey's Crossroads

A teenage girl has died from her injuries after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Bailey's Crossroads on Wednesday morning.

The teen pedestrian was in the crosswalk near Columbia Pike and Tyler Street, when a vehicle traveling down Columbia Pike struck her as it drove through the intersection.

The crash occurred near the Barcroft View Apartments in Fairfax County, where a number of children and students live. Tyler Street is a common path for those students to get to Justice High School.

According to Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid, the teen was walking to school there after dropping off a younger sibling at a bus stop near those apartments when she was struck by the car around 8:50 a.m.

The girl, a junior at Justice High, has not yet been identified.

The teenager was thrown all the way across the intersection upon impact.

The woman driving the vehicle stopped at the scene. A water delivery truck was also nearby at the time of the crash, and the driver of that truck got out and started to render first aid.

Rescue crews arrived to the scene very quickly, in part because a fire station is located just down the street from the site of the crash.

The teen was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. She died of her injuries at the hospital later Wednesday morning.

Residents of the Barcroft apartment complex say they've been complaining for years about the crosswalk and how dangerous it is, asking for some kind of light at the intersection.

The crosswalk is marked with white street markings and large yellow pedestrian crossing signs, but there are no lights at the intersection near Tyler Street, creating a hazard for drivers and the large number of pedestrians heading to the high school and to nearby shops in Bailey's Crossroads.

Wednesday's crash is also not the first fatal pedestrian incident in the area. In 2018, a mother and daughter were hit in a crash at the same intersection. Both of those women survived that crash.

Fairfax County Police say it is too early to determine whether the driver will face any charges in the crash. The Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney's Office may decide to press charges later.

The woman driving the car stayed at the scene of the crash, and was questioned before leaving the scene.