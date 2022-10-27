Man Killed in Hit-and-Run, Fairfax County's 5th Fatal Pedestrian Crash This Month: Police

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Spring Road and found a man critically injured in the road, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are looking for an SUV that hit the victim, then fled, police said. A helicopter assisted with the search.

Westbound lanes of Leesburg Pike were closed into the early morning as detectives reconstructed the crash.

Fairfax County police have investigated at least four other fatal crashes involving pedestrians this month, including another hit-and-run crash on Annandale Road that claimed the life of 74-year-old Dalchoon Park.

After that crash, Fairfax County officials told News4 they are planning to invest $100 million in pedestrian and bike safety projects within six years.

County officials say adding more crosswalks and signals is a top priority.