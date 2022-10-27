Fairfax County

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run, Fairfax County's 5th Fatal Pedestrian Crash This Month: Police

Police are looking for an SUV that hit a man on Leesburg Pike in the Bailey's Crossroads area, then fled

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Spring Road and found a man critically injured in the road, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are looking for an SUV that hit the victim, then fled, police said. A helicopter assisted with the search.

Westbound lanes of Leesburg Pike were closed into the early morning as detectives reconstructed the crash.

Fairfax County police have investigated at least four other fatal crashes involving pedestrians this month, including another hit-and-run crash on Annandale Road that claimed the life of 74-year-old Dalchoon Park.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

double murder trial 13 hours ago

Victims' Son Testifies in Virginia Double Murder Trial

Northern Virginia 20 hours ago

‘X-STEM NOVA' Conference Hopes to Inspire Future Scientists

After that crash, Fairfax County officials told News4 they are planning to invest $100 million in pedestrian and bike safety projects within six years.

County officials say adding more crosswalks and signals is a top priority.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax Countycrashhit-and-run
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us