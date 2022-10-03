Woman Killed in Fairfax County Hit-and-Run

A woman died in a hit-and-run Sunday evening at a Fairfax County intersection that has been the scene of multiple fatalities this year.

The woman was struck at the busy intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place before 8 p.m. Medics took her to a hospital, where she died.

A witness reported seeing a small white SUV or sedan that might have been involved, police said.

The woman was not in a crosswalk, police said, but the intersection doesn't have a crosswalk nor any pedestrian signals.

"It's very sad,” said Kimberly Bennet, who frequents a 7-Eleven near the intersection. “I can imagine because how they drive here."

In May, just steps away from Sunday's hit-and-run, a driver hit four pedestrians. One of the victims died from her injuries a few days later.

Fairfax County leaders say they are making pedestrian safety a priority. Last week, county leaders touted millions of dollars to fund hundreds of pedestrian and bicyclist safety projects throughout Fairfax County.

"We have prioritized a list of pedestrian/bicycle improvements, and that $25 million is a part of a $100 million pledge over six years to whittle that list way down," Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay said.

County officials say adding more crosswalks and signals is a top priority with the $100 million pledge.

Fairfax County police have not released the name of the woman who was killed, saying they are still trying to notify her family.