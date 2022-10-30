Fairfax County

Man Found Shot to Death in Fairfax County: Police

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 5500 block of Seminary Road Sunday. 

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. 

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area. 

They found the victim, who has not been identified, in a residence at Skyline Apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three men in their 20s were seen running away, authorities said, but no arrests have been made.  

“The scene is still fluid. We ask community members to shelter in place while we clear the area,” police said.

News4's Mauricio Casillas will be live from the scene with more details on News4 at 6 p.m.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY Oct 29

Man Fatally Hit by Car in Area With No Crosswalks in Prince William Co.

Crime and Courts Oct 29

2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us