Man Found Shot to Death in Fairfax County: Police

A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

The scene is still fluid. We ask community members to shelter in place while we clear the area.



https://t.co/tRk63IUoXX — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 30, 2022

They found the victim, who has not been identified, in a residence at Skyline Apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three men in their 20s were seen running away, authorities said, but no arrests have been made.

“The scene is still fluid. We ask community members to shelter in place while we clear the area,” police said.

News4's Mauricio Casillas will be live from the scene with more details on News4 at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.