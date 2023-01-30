Fairfax County

Teen in Custody After Deadly Stabbing in Fairfax County: Police

By Allison Hageman

A teenager is in custody after the deadly stabbing of his mom’s boyfriend in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say.

Officers responded to a domestic fatal stabbing in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in Alexandria at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, the Fairfax County Police said in a release.

Police said the teenager reported that his mother's boyfriend assaulted her and that is when he stabbed the man in the upper body.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

Video showed investigators were still at the scene Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

