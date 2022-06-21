Teen Hit by SUV in Damascus, Seriously Hurt

A teenage boy has life-threatening injuries after he got off a bus in Damascus, Maryland, on Monday evening and was hit by an SUV, authorities said.

The boy was hit on Woodfield Road after getting off a Ride On bus, Montgomery County police said Tuesday.

Officers responded at about 6:25 p.m. to Woodfield Road and Clearspring Drive after a report that a pedestrian had been hit.

According to an initial investigation, the boy got off a bus that was headed north and crossed Woodfield Road "near the rear of the bus," police said in statement.

As he entered southbound lanes, he was hit by a silver 2003 Honda CRV, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information on the driver or whether they could face charges was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.