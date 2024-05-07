Officers at Dulles have confiscated hundreds of pounds of marijuana so far this year

Customs and Border Protection officers at Dulles are trying to tackle a troubling trend at American airports. Now that marijuana is legal in more states, more smugglers are using checked bags to move drugs around, authorities say.

So far this year, customs officers have confiscated hundreds of pounds of marijuana, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It's an important part of what passengers don't see as they get ready for takeoff. News4 got to visit the tarmac at Dulles International Airport as a team of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers screened bags headed to Europe.

The CBP officers say they have to be thorough because they've seen firsthand just how important these checks can be.

"In the last few months, we've had several passengers who took the bet that they can transport illicit drugs outside of our international airport borders, but that's where we utilize our other tools and our other methods," said Chief Supervisory CBP Officer Katrina Bingham.

The feds say smugglers are turning to commercial flights to transport marijuana to countries where they can charge more.

"Some people think because marijuana is legal in many states throughout this country that they can just take it on a flight and leave," Bingham said. "It is still illegal federally, and you cannot transport it."

Last month, a Houston woman was arrested after CBP officers allegedly found 43 pounds of marijuana in a bag she checked on her flight from Dallas to the U.K. And in March, a Maryland woman was arrested on felony drug and conspiracy charges after CBP officers say they found 53 pounds of marijuana in a bag she checked on her flight for Paris.

"What we're seeing is a trend of drug trafficking organizations using the supply-and-demand effect," Bingham said. "We're also seeing trends where people are trying to bring back in illicit drugs."

And it's not just drugs. CBP officers also are looking for cash, weapons and other illegal devices.

No contraband was spotted as News4 watched officers X-ray bags heading for Ireland, but CBP says they never know when a routine check may turn into something serious.

And they have this warning for anyone who wants to try their luck: "We've got to do whatever we can to protect our borders," Bingham said. "If you don't want to do the time, don't do the crime."