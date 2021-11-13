Crime and Courts

Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Woodbridge Park: Police

A man attacked a 15-year-old girl at Neabsco Regional Park then ran away, Prince William County Police say

By Sophia Barnes

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a Woodbridge, Virginia, park Wednesday evening, and police are searching for her attacker, police said.

The girl was walking in Neabsco Regional Park on a boardwalk between Blackburn Road and Neabsco Road, Prince William County Police said.

A man approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground and got on top of her, police said.

The man touched the victim inappropriately then ran away, police said.

The girl left and told someone about the attack. She was not injured, police said.

Officers arrived at the park about 7 p.m. but didn’t find a suspect, police said.

The man is between 20 and 40 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium to thick build, police said. He was wearing a tan jacket lined with fur that had large buttons on the front.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000.

