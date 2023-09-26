Washington DC

Teen boy shot in Northwest DC

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

A teenage boy was shot in the chest in Northwest D.C. Tuesday afternoon near Truxton Circle and blocks away from a high school, police say.

Someone shot the boy about 3:45 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and P Street NW, D.C., down the street from Dunbar High School, police said.

Medics rushed the boy to the hospital. He was not responsive, police said.

Police said they're looking for two people in connection to the shooting. One person was wearing a black hoodie and jeans and the other wore a gray hoodie and black and red shoes, according to police.

Officers have shut down the roads in the area of the shooting as they investigate.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

