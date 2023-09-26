Teen boy shot in Northwest DC

A teenage boy was shot in the chest in Northwest D.C. Tuesday afternoon near Truxton Circle and blocks away from a high school, police say.

Someone shot the boy about 3:45 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and P Street NW, D.C., down the street from Dunbar High School, police said.

Medics rushed the boy to the hospital. He was not responsive, police said.

Police said they're looking for two people in connection to the shooting. One person was wearing a black hoodie and jeans and the other wore a gray hoodie and black and red shoes, according to police.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of 4th St NW. Lookout for 2 B/M's, 1 wearing a black hoodie and jeans and 1 wearing a grey hoodie and black and red shoes last seen eastbound in the 300 block of P St NW. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 26, 2023

Officers have shut down the roads in the area of the shooting as they investigate.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.