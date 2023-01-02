Two Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m.

Metro police said the older teenager was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead. They added that the second teen suffered an injury that is not life threatening.

D.C. police said a third person suffered a graze wound. The department is taking the lead on the homicide investigation.

Metro said trains are still making stops at the station, but one entrance is closed.

The investigation is ongoing. A motive for the shooting and information on suspects was not provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.