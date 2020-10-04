Teen Arrested for Killing Man in Alexandria: Police

A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday in the killing of a 57-year-old Alexandria, Virginia, man, police say.

Tavon Marquis Lanier fatally shot John Pope at the Mayflower Square apartments in the 5900 block of Quantrell Avenue on Sept. 30, police said.

Pope was found suffering from an injury to his upper body. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Three residents at Mayflower Square told News4 a dispute between two neighbors led to the shooting. They said the man who was killed and the other neighbor had argued for years.

"The relationship was hostile, to be nice about it. It was every night they would fight," one neighbor said.

Police have not confirmed the alleged feud.