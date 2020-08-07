Tax-Free Shopping Days in Virginia, Maryland: Here's What's Included

A three-day tax-free shopping weekend in Virginia kicked off Friday, offering consumers the chance to save on some school supplies, clothes, emergency products and other items through Sunday. In Maryland, a full week of tax-free shopping on qualifying clothing items will begin Sunday, continuing through Aug. 15.

Read on to see what's eligible for tax-free buys.

Virginia's Tax-Free Shopping: Aug. 7-9

Eligible items:

Qualified school supplies: $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear: $100 or less per item

Portable generators: $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws: $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories: $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items: $60 or less per item

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use: $2,500 or less per item

Maryland's Tax-Free Shopping: Aug. 9-15

Eligible items: