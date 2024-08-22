Northwest DC

SUV nearly plunges off 2nd floor of Tenleytown parking garage

Near Whole Foods Market, the front tires of the SUV hung off the edge of the garage's second floor on Thursday

By Andrea Swalec

DC Fire and EMS Department

An SUV nearly plunged from the second floor of a parking garage in D.C.’s Tenleytown area on Thursday morning, near Whole Foods Market.

Images from D.C. Fire and EMS show the front tires of a white SUV hanging off the edge of the garage’s second floor. The first-floor storefront appears to have crashed onto the sidewalk.

Emergency crews responded to the 4500 block of 40th Street NW, near the Tenleytown Metro station. D.C. Fire and EMS said they found “significant cosmetic damage” but no structural stability problems.

No injuries were reported. No information was immediately released on why the SUV went over the edge.

