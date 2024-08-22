SUV nearly plunges off 2nd floor of Tenleytown parking garage

An SUV nearly plunged from the second floor of a parking garage in D.C.’s Tenleytown area on Thursday morning, near Whole Foods Market.

Images from D.C. Fire and EMS show the front tires of a white SUV hanging off the edge of the garage’s second floor. The first-floor storefront appears to have crashed onto the sidewalk.

Technical rescue vehicle partially off parking garage 4500 block 40th St NW. No injuries. Significant cosmetic damage but no structural stability issues. Utilities controlled and safety zone established. PIO on scene. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/jC0Aw4172w — DC Fire and EMS Department (DCFD) (@dcfireems) August 22, 2024

Emergency crews responded to the 4500 block of 40th Street NW, near the Tenleytown Metro station. D.C. Fire and EMS said they found “significant cosmetic damage” but no structural stability problems.

No injuries were reported. No information was immediately released on why the SUV went over the edge.

