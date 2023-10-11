Suspects arrested in alleged criminal scheme to carjack, sell luxury vehicles

The prices were good–too good.

A BMW 7 Series sedan for $1,500. A late model Mercedes SUV for $1,200.

The showroom was the underground parking garage of a luxury apartment building in Washington, D.C.

But following an undercover operation, three teenagers have been arrested in an alleged criminal scheme that targeted luxury vehicles for armed carjacking, then marketed them on social media.

The victims said they felt terror when men with guns seemingly came from out of nowhere and threatened them with death if they didn’t give up their car.

By phone and through a translator, one victim described her frightening experience.

“I was parking when someone put a gun to my chest,” she said. “He asked for my keys, my phone, my purse. He stole everything from me.”

Newly released documents in parallel local and federal prosecutions describe how the carjacked vehicles were taken to the garage of the luxury apartment building at 1326 Florida Avenue NE.

There they were cleaned up, photographed and offered at “appointment only showings” through an Instagram account.

The alleged conspirators sought high-dollar vehicles. “No Kias” read one text between two of the suspects, according to authorities.

According to court documents, undercover D.C. police officers arranged to buy three vehicles, all carjacked at gunpoint: a BMW 7 Series sedan for $1,500, which had been carjacked on Jenifer Street NW on April 7; a Mercedes SUV for $1,200, which was carjacked on April 8 in Hyattsville; and a Dodge Challenger for $1,500, which was carjacked on April 9.

The investigation, which included numerous surveillance images, resulted in the arrest of three people: 18-year-old Cedae Hardy, 17-year-old Jalen Jordan and 18-year-old Warren Montgomery.

Montgomery was arrested Tuesday at an apartment in the 4200 block of Cathedral Avenue NW.

A woman who asked not to be identified heard the commotion on the tenth floor.

“I heard bang, bang, bang, and very big male voices were shouting, ‘Open the door,’” she said.

Court documents also show detectives came to the building in January to take a DNA sample by mouth from Montgomery in connection with an armed carjacking that had happened the previous December.