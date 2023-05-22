DC Teen Accused of Selling Carjacked Luxury Vehicles in Criminal Ring

A 17-year-old from the District was arrested and charged as an adult for allegedly being part of a criminal ring that operated what amounted to a used car lot for vehicles carjacked at gunpoint.

The arrest revealed how police found luxury cars stolen from terrorized drivers in the garage of an upscale apartment building in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE.

The documents described security camera video that showed how a group of people handled the carjacked vehicles as they were brought in.

First, the vehicle would be wiped down, and items left behind from the owner were removed in a trash bag. Then, the old license plates are removed, and the vehicle is photographed–presumably to be shown to potential buyers.

The 17-year-old was arrested in an apartment adjacent to the parking garage, according to court documents. In his room, police allegedly found a Glock pistol with a modification switch that allows it to go from a semi to fully automatic operation.

The teen was also charged in an armed carjacking on May 16 in the 600 block of Butternut Street NW. Court documents said the Porsche SUV taken that day was found in the garage of the apartment building on Florida Avenue.

A judge ordered the 17-year-old incarcerated until his next court appearance.