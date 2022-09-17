Suspect Wanted in French Bulldog Theft From DC Hotel

Police are searching for a French bulldog stolen from a D.C. hotel on Friday.
Hugo, a 6-month old gray and white French bulldog, whose left ear doesn’t always stand up straight, was stolen from the Embassy Suites by Hilton Washington DC Georgetown at around 6 p.m., according to police and the dog’s owner.
Police shared a photo of a suspect Saturday night.
The dog’s owner said she’s a registered nurse with epilepsy, and that Hugo is her companion.
Anyone with information about the incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.