stolen dog

Suspect Wanted in French Bulldog Theft From DC Hotel

Anyone with information about the incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a French bulldog stolen from a D.C. hotel on Friday.

Hugo, a 6-month old gray and white French bulldog, whose left ear doesn’t always stand up straight, was stolen from the Embassy Suites by Hilton Washington DC Georgetown at around 6 p.m., according to police and the dog’s owner. 

Police shared a photo of a suspect Saturday night. 

A photo of the suspect provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.
Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The dog’s owner said she’s a registered nurse with epilepsy, and that Hugo is her companion. 

Anyone with information about the incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

This article tagged under:

stolen dogNorthwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us