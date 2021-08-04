Suspect in Officer's Killing Near Pentagon Faced Charges in Georgia

Investigators are working to determine why a man ambushed and fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer Tuesday at a nearby transit center.

Officer George Gonzalez was killed in the line of duty after a burst of violence on a bus platform outside the headquarters of the U.S. military. The Pentagon was temporarily locked down.

Austin William Lanz, 27, of Georgia, is the suspect, multiple law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. He faced criminal charges in Georgia and was released from jail in May.

Gonzalez was ambushed by Lanz, who ran at him and stabbed him in the neck, according to two law enforcement officials. Responding officers then shot and killed Lanz.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the attack and were digging into Lanz’s background, including any potential history of mental illness or any reason he might want to target the Pentagon or police officers. The officials could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lanz had enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in October 2012 but was “administratively separated” less than a month later and never earned the title Marine, the Corps said in a statement.

Lanz was arrested in April in Cobb County, Georgia, on criminal trespassing and burglary charges, according to online court records. The same day, a separate criminal case was filed against Lanz with six additional charges, including two counts of aggravated battery on police, a count of making a terrorist threat and a charge for rioting in a penal institution, the records show.

A judge reduced his bond in May to $30,000 and released him, imposing some conditions, including that he not ingest illegal drugs and that he undergo a mental health evaluation. The charges against him were still listed as pending. A spokesman for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lanz had been previously held at the agency’s detention center but referred all other questions to the FBI’s field office in Washington.

An attorney who represented Lanz in the Georgia cases didn’t immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment, and messages left with family members at Lanz’s home in the Atlanta suburb of Acworth, Georgia, were not immediately returned.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.