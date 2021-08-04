Officer Killed Near Pentagon Was Army Veteran Who Served in Iraq

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency has identified the officer who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday near the Pentagon.

Officer George Gonzalez was an Army veteran who was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq, the agency said Wednesday morning. He was from Brooklyn, New York, and joined the Pentagon police force in 2018.

“As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger. Officer Gonzalez’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace,” the agency said in a statement.

Gonzalez was promoted twice and attained the rank of senior officer in 2020, the agency said. He previously served with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Transportation Security Administration. He was a die-hard Yankees fan.

“A gregarious officer, he was well-liked and respected by his fellow officers,” the agency wrote.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

End of Watch Aug. 3, 2021.

Last night, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency observed End of Watch for Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez who was tragically killed yesterday during the incident at the Pentagon bus platform. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/lmTqIuqCir — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 4, 2021

Gonzalez died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the Pentagon. A suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, the Associated Press reported.

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after a man attacked the officer on a bus platform shortly after 10:30 a.m. The ensuing violence, which included a volley of gunshots, resulted in “several casualties,” said Woodrow Kusse, the chief of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which is responsible for security at the facility.

The deaths of the officer and the suspect were first confirmed by officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Officials said they believe two bystanders were injured.

Officers from multiple departments honored their fallen colleague later Tuesday by lining the streets outside George Washington University Hospital in D.C. A casket draped in an American flag could be seen.

Officers from multiple departments lined streets outside George Washington University Hospital in D.C. on Tuesday to honor the Pentagon officer killed in the line of duty. News4's Darcy Spencer shows the emotional procession.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency issued a statement Tuesday confirming the loss of the officer, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his condolences. Flags at the Pentagon will be flown at half-staff.

“This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in — and who visit — the Pentagon on a daily basis,” Austin said in a statement. “This tragic death today is a stark reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make. We are forever grateful for that service and the courage with which it is rendered.”

#GenMilley“On behalf of the entire Joint Force, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and Pentagon Force Protection Agency colleagues of the officer who was killed today in the line of duty protecting the thousands who work at and visit the Pentagon each day.1/2 — The Joint Staff 🇺🇸 (@thejointstaff) August 3, 2021

This officer’s bravery will always be honored.



We are forever grateful for the professionalism, dedication and courage he and every officer exhibit to ensure the safety and well-being of all of us who serve at the Pentagon.” 2/2 — The Joint Staff 🇺🇸 (@thejointstaff) August 3, 2021

@PFPAOfficial mourns the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police Officer killed during this morning’s incident at the Pentagon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Officer’s family. Additional info on the officer will be forthcoming, following full next of kin notification. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.