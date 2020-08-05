Suspect in Killing of Alexandria Woman in Custody

A man wanted in the killing of a woman in Alexandria, Virginia, is in the hospital after officers pursuing him found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi is suspected of killing Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez on July 29, the Alexandria Police Department said Tuesday. Police notified the public that Bouaichi was last seen in a stolen Nissan Altima and should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday, Alexandria police officers saw Bouaichi in Maryland and initiated a brief vehicle pursuit, police said. Bouaichi's vehicle crashed in Prince George's County and officers found he had shot himself, police said.

He was hospitalized. Police did not say how badly Bouaichi was injured.

Gunshots were heard on S. Greenmount Drive early July 29. Officers responded at 6:20 a.m. and found Dominguez Gonzalez dead near her apartment.

Dominguez Rodriguez was from Venezuela and was known there for competing in beauty pageants, a spokesman for the city said.

A friend started a fundraiser for a memorial service for her. Go here for more information.

Dominguez Gonzalez is the first homicide victim in Alexandria this year.

