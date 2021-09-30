Prince George’s County police

Suspect in Girlfriend's Homicide Found Shot to Death at the Scene Days Later

Police are investigating the suspect's death as a suicide

By Darcy Spencer

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect in the killing of his girlfriend was found dead Wednesday night at the scene of her homicide, Prince George’s County police said.

Moyonna Tillman, 25, was shot outside her home on Hackberry Court in Clinton, Maryland. Sept. 24, police said. Detectives got a warrant for 25-year-old James Darnell Kirkland charging him in the domestic homicide.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Kirkland returned to Tillman’s home Wednesday night, police said.

Police responding to a call about a shooting found Kirkland dead in the yard.

Local

Lanham 55 mins ago

Neighbors Say Prince George's Home Looks Like a Nightclub After Dark

Fairfax County 5 hours ago

Yard Waste Piles Up as Fairfax County Faces Trash Crew Shortage

His death is being investigated as a suicide from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause and manner of death.

Detectives returned to the scene Thursday with a metal detector to search for evidence.

Police did not give a motive for Tillman’s death other than saying it was domestic related.

Community Advocates for Family & Youth Executive Director Arlene Joell says reports of domestic violence are up 18% in the county. She says the pandemic continues to play a role in domestic abuse due to financial strains, stress and job loss.

This article tagged under:

Prince George’s County policeClintondomestic homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us