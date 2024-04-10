Crime and Courts

Suspect arrested in attack at 7-Eleven in Adams Morgan that left victim in grave condition

Surveillance video captured some intense moments inside the convenience store on Columbia Road NW early Tuesday morning

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

D.C. police say they've arrested a suspect in the brutal beating of a man at a 7-Eleven in Adams Morgan. The victim remained hospitalized in grave condition a day after the beating, police said.

Surveillance video captured some intense moments inside the convenience store on Columbia Road NW about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The video shows a man entering the store and appearing to argue with an employee and two other people. An employee gets between the victim and the assailant before the assailant lunges at the victim and throws a punch. The victim stumbles before the pair leave the store.

Police say that when the suspect and the victim went outside, the suspect punched the victim after he turned his back, knocking him to the ground and leaving him with a serious head injury.

Police said the suspect ran off on Champlain Street NW.

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 35-year-old Brandon Jones, of no fixed address, later on the same day of the attack. He is charged with aggravated assault, police said.

The D.C. police department's homicide division is leading the investigation due to the severity of the assault.

