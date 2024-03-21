Suspect accused of setting off fire extinguisher during Chanel flash-mob robbery arrested

Police arrested one of the suspects caught on surveillance video deploying a fire extinguisher as a distraction during a flash-mob robbery at the Chanel store at DCCityCenter, authorities said.

Cameras captured the crime inside the store on I Street NW about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Thieves wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and masks grabbed handfuls of merchandise before getting away.

One of the suspects set off a fire extinguisher multiple times, hitting a special police officer with its contents while others took merchandise, police said.

The suspect with the fire extinguisher then removed his gloves, mask and hood and entered the bathroom for a minute or two before coming out and blending in as a customer as he left, according to court documents.

His face was caught on camera, and he was later identified as 18-year-old Romello Marquez of Northeast D.C., police said. Police arrested him Wednesday.

As the suspects were leaving, an armed security officer hired by the store fired once, but no one was hit.

The thieves took 12 purses worth more than $100,000, according to court documents.

Marquez is charged with attempt to commit robbery while armed.

The same Chanel was robbed in February 2023. A flash mob in that incident also set off a fire extinguisher to create a distraction.