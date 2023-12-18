Crime and Courts

Security guard opens fire during flash-mob robbery at Chanel in DC

Police responded to the store at City Center on I Street NW at around 5:30 p.m., after receiving a call about a robbery involving multiple suspects.

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

A security guard opened fire during a flash mob-style robbery at a Chanel store in the District on Sunday. 

Two suspects were at the door while four others took items from inside, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). 

“Of the group, four entered in and stole an undetermined amount of merchandise and they fled the scene,” MPD Commander Tatjana Savoy said. 

Police said one of those suspects was armed with a fire extinguisher and used it as a weapon, deploying the liquid inside as a distraction.

As the suspects were leaving, an armed security officer hired by the store fired a shot, authorities said. 

“That round did not take effect. At this time, we do not have any property damage, nor do we have any reported injuries,” Savoy said. “We have our internal affairs on scene and they’re combing through of course interviews and video footage.”

As for the suspects, police say they are looking for a white sedan seen leaving the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

