Where to See Sunflower Fields in the DC Area

Summer is in bloom and so are sunflowers.

Whether you want a new Instagram post, to buy flowers for your home, or just go outside with your family, sunflower season is here for you.

Here's our list of the places in Maryland and Virginia in which you can enjoy and buy sunflowers.

Sunflower Fields, Mazes and, Gardens in Maryland

Goldpetal Farm

Next five weeks, Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

37260 Manor Road, Chaptico, Maryland

For seven years, Goldpetal Farms in Chaptico, Maryland, has created sunflower mazes for people to enjoy, according to Jerry Spence, an employee of the Maryland farm.

This year, the field was dedicated to painter Bob Ross and his artwork.

People can go around a maze based on his face until this Sunday. This Saturday the second maze will open, and it will be based on one of Ross' paintings; according to Spence, the second maze will be open for approximately three weeks.

There are different sets of prices for admission, including special pricing for military workers, groups, tickets for professional photographers, and even season passes. If you want to take flowers home, you need to bring your own bucket or container to do so, and they cost $1.

McKee-Beshers Wildlife Area

Seven days a week

River Road, Poolesville, Maryland

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has four different sunflower gardens within the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Area. The entrance to the gardens is free and they can be accessed every day of the week.

When planning your visit, you should know that there are no bathrooms, benches, or picnic areas. Also, because of the type of vegetation, there are ticks, so wear appropriate clothing. The farm has not announced when the garden will close, yet they are giving updates on the flowers on their website; as of July 13 a few yellow petals were visible.

The Sunflower Garden

Friday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2390 Manchester Road, Westminster, Maryland

This is a small farm designed for buying flowers and taking pictures. Along with sunflowers, they sell other types of blooms. According to their Facebook page, they open on July 16 and the sunflowers will be available approximately one or two weeks after that; no closing date was announced.

Maple Lawn/ Fulton Sunflower Festival

Aug. 7 to Sept. 6

11788 Route 216, Fulton

If you do not have time to visit gardens in the next weeks, Maple Lawn has a later option starting in August. Tickets are $15 for people 5 years and older; the admission fee includes two flowers, access to a hayride, kids' activities and food vendors. Children four years old and under can go for free. Additional flowers cost $2.

People can purchase tickets on the farm or ahead of time. The festival is open seven days a week. The festival opening hours depend on the day; they always close at 8 p.m.

Rocky Point Creamery

Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora

This farm, which raises cows and produces ice cream on a regular basis, plants a two-acre sunflower garden to raise funds for Saint Jude’s Research Hospital. Each flower costs $1. There is no admission fee, but if you only go to take pictures, they request a donation. The sunflowers will be available at the beginning of September.

Spicknall’s Farm Market

Sundays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12011 Old Gunpowder Road, Beltsville

This farm is another option if you want to pick the sunflowers you want to take home. According to William Ramirez, an employee of the farm, there is no specific date until they will have sunflowers available. There is no admission fee to enter the farm, you just pay for the flowers you want; they are $2 each. They also sell fruits and vegetables.

Sunflower Fields, Mazes, and Gardens in Virginia

Burnside Farms

Mid-July until Labor Day

11008 Run Road, Nokesville Farm

There are two ways to enjoy sunflowers on this farm. You can see the 30 types of sunflowers planted to get picked through eight acres of land or wander in a five-acre sunflower maze. Each adult ticket includes three sunflowers, and each additional flower is $1.50. Tickets for children from 3 to 12 do not include flowers.

The ticket includes access to a chalkboard for writing messages for pictures. They open from mid-July until Labor Day, although they have not announced a specific date yet. Keep an eye on their social media pages for the latest hours and opening date.

Goldpetal Farms

Open until Sunday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

Virginia Beach, 2655 Seabord Rd

If the name sounds familiar, it is because they are the same company that created the Bob Ross maze. Although people that visit the Virginia farm will not be able to enjoy a maze, the farm is opened for purchasing flowers.

People can purchase tickets to enter the farm and buy sunflowers until July 18. Remember to bring your own container if you are going to buy flowers. For $25, five people can enter the farm and take 10 stems. If you want any additional flowers, it is $10 for every five flowers. They also have different price options for military workers and professional photographers. There are a few days left, so plan your visit soon.

Braehead Farms

July to September, seven days a week 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1130 Tyler Street, Fredericksburg

Get a bucket and start picking; That is how this farm works. At Braehead Farm, people can bring their own bucket or buy one there. Along with sunflowers, you can buy other types of fruits, flowers and produce. During the July to September season, when sunflowers are available, you can also pick berries, carrots, tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers, and more.

The farm does not charge an entrance fee, you just pay for the products you pick.