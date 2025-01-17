‘Sucks': Trump supporters visiting DC for inauguration miffed over cold-weather changes

Some supporters of President-elect Donald Trump who traveled to Washington, D.C., to see him take the oath of office on Inauguration Day feel like they're getting the cold shoulder after Friday's announcement that festivities will move indoors because of Arctic temperatures.

Two friends who traveled from Miami said it “sucks.”

“We made all of the plans and all of the arrangements to come up and be a part of this event, and … it’s kind of a bummer,” Jose Granado told NBC News' Gary Grumbach as they walked along the National Mall on Friday.

“We’re prepared for the weather. It’s not a problem,” George Gonzalez said.

A family who traveled from Oklahoma was also less than pleased.

“We might as well stay at home and watch it on TV. I’m kind of disappointed, to be honest with you,” Ken Robinson said. “We came here to watch it in person. We don’t really care to watch it on a Jumbotron.”

“Cold ain't gonna hurt nobody,” Harry Troyer of Oklahoma said. “We have farms, and we don’t get to not feed the cows 'cause it’s cold.”

Trump said Friday that he "ordered" the inauguration ceremony and swearing-in that traditionally happen on the west front of the U.S. Capitol to be moved inside because of the extreme cold. They will now take place in the Capitol Rotunda.

A public viewing location will be set up at Capital One Arena in Chinatown, according to Trump. The arena, which is home to the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals professional sports teams, has a maximum capacity of 20,000. It's not yet clear who will be admitted to the arena and where overflow crowds will go.

Capital One Arena will also host a Trump rally on Sunday, before he's sworn in as the 47th president.