Public viewing for inauguration, parade moved to Capital One Arena, Trump says

Capital One Arena in Downtown D.C. will be open Monday for people to watch President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address amid brutally cold temperatures expected to hit the nation's capital, Trump announced Friday.

Trump said on Truth Social he ordered the inauguration to be moved inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In," he said in part.

Trump said in his post that all other events would stay the same, including the victory rally at Capital One Arena set for 3 p.m. Sunday.

Coldest inauguration in years

Storm Team4 anticipates Monday will be one of the coldest presidential inaugurations in history as D.C. is on track to get 2 to 4 inches of snow Sunday before a blast of Arctic air.

But it won't be the first time the swearing-in ceremony was moved inside the Capitol due to cold weather.

President Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985 was held indoors amid a wind chill of -20. It remains the coldest inauguration on record with a high temperature of just 7 degrees.

There are some records of President Ulysses S. Grant’s second inauguration having a numbing high of only 16 degrees in March of 1873.

Inaugurations have been held on January 20 since Franklin D. Roosevelt's second inauguration in 1937.

In 1961, John F. Kennedy’s inauguration was 22 degrees with windy conditions and snow on the ground.

In more recent years, former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 felt much colder than 28 degrees due to wind chill.

Some Trump supporters already in town ahead of the inauguration told NBC News they weren't happy about the news the ceremony was moving indoors.

Two friends who traveled from Miami said it “sucks.” “We made all of the plans and all of the arrangements to come up and be a part of this event, and… it’s kind of a bummer,” Jose Granado told NBC News' Gary Grumbach. “We’re prepared for the weather, it’s not a problem,” George Gonzalez said.

A family who traveled from Oklahoma was also less than pleased.

“We might as well stay at home and watch it on TV. I’m kind of disappointed to be honest with you,” Ken Robinson said. “We came here to watch it in person. We don’t really care to watch it on a Jumbotron.”

“Cold aint gonna hurt nobody,” Harry Troyer of Oklahoma said. “We have farms, and we don’t get to not feed the cows cause it’s cold.”

It's yet not clear how the changes to the Inauguration Day festivities will affect road closures around D.C. News4 has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department, mayor's office and other safety agencies for additional details.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.