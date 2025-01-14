Metro service changes and DC road closures for Inauguration Day

Anyone driving, riding the Metro or taking the bus in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day can expect changes and plenty of closures.

Here's everything to know about getting around in D.C. on Monday:

Metro station closures

Five stations will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21:

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

McPherson Square (Blue, Orange, Silver lines)

Federal Triangle (Blue, Orange, Silver lines)

Smithsonian (Blue, Orange, Silver lines)

Mt. Vernon Square - Convention Center (Green, Yellow lines)

Archives-Navy Memorial (Green, Yellow lines)

The Pentagon station will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20.

The following station entrances will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Metro Center: 13th and G St. NW and 12th and F St. NW entrances

Farragut West: 17th and I St. NW entrance

These station entrances will be closed during select hours because of inaugural events:

Gallery Place: 7th and F St. NW entrance closes on Sunday until 10 p.m.

Judiciary Square: F Street/National Building Museum entrance closes on Sunday at 4 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Metro’s Union Station Metrorail station will not be accessible via the Amtrak/Union Station entrance on Monday at 4 p.m. and reopens Tuesday at 5 a.m. The Metrorail station will still be accessible from exterior entrances (1st St NE and on Massachusetts Ave. NE)

Metro service changes

Metrorail will open at 4 a.m. Monday and close at midnight to accommodate inauguration crowds.

Metro said it plans to run more trains between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Red Lines trains are expected to arrive every four minutes, while all other lines will have trains coming every 8 minutes, Metro said. The Yellow Line will also be extended to Greenbelt for additional service.

Riders should expect crowds at the L’Enfant Plaza, Gallery Place, Metro Center, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom, Pentagon City, Crystal City and Rosslyn stations, Metro said.

"Inaugurations are typically high ridership events. Be prepared for long lines, full trains and buses, and the possibility of intermittent delays due to large crowds," Metro said in a news release.

Metrobus service changes

Buses will operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule. Riders can check timetables for schedule information.

Detours will be in effect in downtown D.C. from Saturday to Tuesday due to the security perimeter and road closures.

Affected bus routes include: 3F, 3Y, 7A, 10A, 11Y, 16A, 16C, 16E, 16Y, 22A, 38B, 31, 32, 33, 36, 42, 43, 52, 54, 59, 63, 64, 70, 74, 79, 80, 96, D4, D6, D8, G8, L2, N2, N4, N6, P6, S2, S9, X2, X8 and X9.

Tips for riding Metro on Inauguration Day

Whether you're coming to D.C. from out of town, or it's been a while since you've ridden Metro — here are few things Meto says to keep in mind:

Metro recommends adding a mobile SmarTrip card to your phone’s wallet and making sure to add enough fare to cover a roundtrip. "Add funds to your mobile SmarTrip before arriving in case cell service is overloaded or use Metro station Wi-Fi. Newer phones will still let you tap in even if your battery dies if you have the feature enabled."

Physical SmarTrip cards will be available at all stations.

Anyone over the age of 5 needs a SmarTrip card to enter and exit stations.

Avoid transfers if possible. Each of Metro’s five rail lines has a stop near the National Mall. Use Metro's "Best Route" trip planner at wmata.com to find the best station to use.

At the end of the event riders may be metered into stations to manage overcrowding on the platform and the trains. Stations near the event may become “exit only” before the event and “entrance only” after the event.

Certain end of line Metro stations will have additional portable toilets in addition to a restroom being open in most stations.

Oversized coolers, bicycles/scooters, dollies/hand trucks and any other large objects will not be permitted in the rail system on Monday.

Several items are prohibited in the inauguration security zone. Do not bring any items from this list to the area.

Inauguration road closures in DC

If you're thinking of driving anywhere near downtown D.C. from Sunday through Tuesday, you might want to rethink those plans.

Here's D.C.'s lengthy list of street closures:

The following streets will be open for local traffic only from about 6 a.m. Sunday through 12:01 a.m. Monday. These roads will be closed to all traffic from Monday at 12:01 a.m. through Tuesday at about 6 a.m.:

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Ohio Drive SW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

Daniel French Drive NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from K Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW

16th Street from K Street NW to H Street NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW

15th Street from K Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue to Maine Avenue SW

14th Street from K Street NW to D Street SW

13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street NW

13th Street from K Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW

12th Street from K Street NW to C Street SW

11th Street from G Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from G Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from G Street NW to C Street SW

8th Street from F Street NW to D Street NW

7th Street from G Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from G Street NW to C Street SW

5th Street from G Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW

4th Street from G Street NW to Virginia Avenue SW

3rd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to D Street SW

2nd Street from F Street NW to D Street SW

2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NE to C Street SE

First Street from New Jersey Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SW

New Jersey Avenue from F Street NW to D Street SE

North Capitol Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Louisiana Avenue NW

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE

First Street from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SE

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue SW to Hilton Washington Hotel Entrance

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

Parkway Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Ohio Drive NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

I Street from 18th Street NW to 11th Street NW

H Street from 18th Street NW to 12th Street NW

G Street from 18th Street NW to 12th Street NW

G Street from 4th Street NW to 2nd Street NW

F Street from 18th Street NW to North Capitol Street NW

E Street from 18th Street NW to Columbus Circle NE

New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 11th Street NW

D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

D Street from 14th Street NW to 13 ½ Street NW

D Street from 9th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NE

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW

C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

C Street from 6th Street NW to 2nd Street NE

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street NW to 2nd Street NE

East Capitol Street from First Street NE to 2nd Street NE

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue NW to Columbus Circle NE

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 3rd Street SE

C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

C Street from 6th Street SW to First Street SE

D Street from 4th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

D Street from Washington Avenue SW to First Street SE

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street SW to 2nd Street NE

Maine Avenue from East Basin Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW

Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to South Capitol Street SE

Madison Drive from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Ohio Drive from West Basin Drive SW to Ohio Drive Bridge, SW

The following streets will be open for local traffic only from about 6 a.m. Sunday through about 6 a.m. Tuesday:

22nd Street from K Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

21st Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from K Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

20th Street from C Street ,NW to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

18th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street from C Street SW to Maine Avenue SW

11th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW

10th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW

9th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW

8th Street from I Street NW to G Street NW

7th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

7th Street from C Street SW to G Street SW

6th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

6th Street from C Street SW to E Street SW

5th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

4th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue SW to E Street SW

3rd Street from C Street SW to E Street SW

2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to F Street NW

New Jersey Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to F Street NW

South Capitol Street from D Street SE to I Street SE

Canal Street from South Capitol Street SE to E Street SE

New Jersey Avenue from D Street SE to E Street SE

First Street from C Street SE to North Carolina Avenue SE

L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street SW to Hilton Washington Hotel entrance.

I Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

I Street from 9th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

H Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

H Street from 12th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

G Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

G Street from 12th Street NW to 4th Street NW

G Street from New Jersey Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

F Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

E Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

E Street from 7th Street SW to New Jersey Avenue SE

New York Avenue from 11th Street NW to 10th Street NW

C Street from 21st Street NW to 18th Street NW

C Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street NE

C Street from 9th Street SW to 7th Street SW

C Street from 2nd Street SW to First Street SW

D Street from 3rd Street SW to 2nd Street SW

D Street from 2nd Street SW to First Street SW

D Street from 14th Street SW to Virginia Avenue SE

E Street from 7th Street SW to New Jersey Avenue SE

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 2nd Street NW to 3rd Street NE

A Street from 3rd Street NE to 2nd Street NE

East Capitol Street from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE

Pennsylvania Avenue from Washington Circle 18th Street NW

School Street from 6th Street SW to 4th Street SW

Frontage Road from 6th Street SW to 12th Street Tunnel entrance

Maryland Avenue from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE

Maine Avenue from 9th Street SW to 14th Street SW

Ivy Street from New Jersey Avenue SE to Canal Street SE

Capital One Arena rally perimeter

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 12:01 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday:

7th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

6th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

5th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

G Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

G Street from 6th Street NW to 4th Street NW

F Street from 9th Street NW to 4th Street NW

Convention Center Inaugural Ball Perimeter

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:

M Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

L Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

New York Avenue from 10th Street NW to 9th Street NW

9th Street from N Street NW to K Street NW

7th Street from N Street NW to New York Avenue NW

The following streets will be open for local traffic only from about 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:

N Street from 10th Street NW to 6th Street NW

M Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

M Street from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW

L Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

L Street from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW

K Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

K Street from 6th Street NW to 7th Street NW

10th Street from O Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

9th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW

8th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW

7th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:

Massachusetts Avenue from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW

Allen Y. Lew Place from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

7th Street from New York Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

The following streets will be open for local traffic only from about 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:

Massachusetts Avenue from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

New York Avenue from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW

Union Station inaugural ball perimeter

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:

F Street from 2nd Street NE to Columbus Circle NE

First Street from G Place NE to Columbus Circle NE

The following streets will be open for local traffic only from about 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:

G Street from North Capitol Street NE to First Street NE

First Street from K Street NE to G Place NE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:

Massachusetts Avenue from North Capitol Street NE to 2nd Street NW

Columbus Circle from E Street NE to First Street NE

National Cathedral prayer service perimeter

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Tuesday:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

34th Street from Woodley Road NW to Fulton Street NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW

125' north of Woodley Road NW on 36th Street NW

50' north of Woodley Road NW on 35th Street and 34th Street NW

50' east of 34th Street on Woodley Road, Klingle Road, Cleveland Avenue, Cathedral Avenue, and Garfield Street NW

50' south of Garfield Street on 34th Place 35th Street and 36th Street NW

200' west of Wisconsin Avenue NW on Woodley Road NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

34th Street from Woodley Road NW to Garfield Street NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW

The following streets will be open for local traffic only from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday:

Garfield Street from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street NW

33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street NW

Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Woodley Road from 33th Street to 32nd Street NW

34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road NW

35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW

36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street to Lowell Street NW

Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue NW

36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

Highway Closures

The highways and exits will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 6 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday:

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway

Eastbound I-395 Exit 4 toward Maine Avenue

Northbound I-395 toward C Street SW / US Capitol / 3rd Street Tunnel

Westbound I-695 exit toward I-395 North / 3rd Street Tunnel

Northbound South Capitol Street ramp toward I-1395 North / D Street SW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Downtown / Richmond

Westbound I-395 Exit 4A & 4B toward Maine Avenue SW / 12th Street NW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Richmond

Southbound 9th Street Expressway ramp toward Maine Avenue SW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Richmond

Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward Constitution Avenue / Downtown and Independence Avenue SW all traffic sent toward E Street then sent toward Whitehurst Freeway

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exits toward Independence Avenue / Maine Avenue / E Street all traffic sent toward I-66 West

Westbound E Street Expressway split toward Potomac River freeway, all traffic sent toward I-6 West

All 3rd Street Tunnel / I-395 exits and entrances from I-695 to New York Avenue NW, with exceptions listed below:

The following highway entrances will re-open to all traffic about 5 p.m. Monday:

3rd Street Tunnel / Southbound I-395 entrance at 4th Street and New York Avenue NE

3rd Street Tunnel / Southbound I-395 entrance at 4th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NE

The following highway exits will be open to local traffic only from about 6 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday: