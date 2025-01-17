Snow expected in DC area, 1-3 inches could fall on Sunday

Another round of snow is headed for the Washington, D.C. area.

The chance for snow this weekend has increased, and it’s now looking like snow could hit on Sunday morning.

This snow won’t be anything close to a crippling blizzard, but it could impact your travel plans, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Temperatures will be above freezing when the snow starts overnight and early Sunday morning.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Precipitation, whether it’s rain or snow, is likely to begin by 9 a.m. Throughout Sunday afternoon, expect all snow before it fades away in the evening.

Plunging temperatures will guarantee snow sticks. Roads could become quite difficult late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Take full advantage of Friday and Saturday while temperatures are in the 40s. Get errands out of the way, clear any snow that’s lingering from flurries earlier this week and treat sidewalks.

You're not going to want to be out and about on Sunday afternoon.

Next week will be brutally cold from Monday through Thursday (and many roads, plus some Metro stations, will be closed for the presidential inauguration).

How much snow will fall in the D.C. area?

We’ll be keeping an eye on how quickly the perception shifts from rain to snow. That will determine snowfall totals.

Bell said there’s a 90% chance for at least an inch of snow in the D.C. area. There’s a 70% chance for 2 to 3 inches.

Areas north and west of D.C., including Frederick, Maryland, and Winchester, Virginia, are more likely to get about 4 inches of snow.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.