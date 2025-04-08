Foul play suspected in disappearance of Waldorf mother

Her disappearance has been surrounded by mystery and innuendo-filled Facebook posts.

Now, investigators in Charles County, Maryland are setting the record straight about the intense search for a young mother who has not been seen since the end of March.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says they suspect foul play in the disappearance of Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra.

They now believe the 23-year-old mother of two young children may have been missing for a few days before her disappearance was reported to police on April 2.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

It’s a critical time period.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who saw this vehicle: a red Toyota 4Runner with a “Baby on Board” decal, they’ll only say it’s a family vehicle, during that time.

If they saw this vehicle anywhere in a remote area, someplace isolated, anything like that, to give us a call,” said Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. “Check your Ring cameras, check any footage you have. If you’re a hunter and you have cameras out there, check those.

Guerra was last physically seen the evening of March 31 at the Waldorf home where she lives with several people, including her boyfriend, who is the father of her two children.

Her family is distraught. Some of Guerra’s relatives came down from Pennsylvania to help search for her.

The press release on her disappearance notes that while serving a search warrant on her residence, detectives located what turned out to be fraudulent identity documents belonging to her boyfriend. When they contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement to verify his identity, agents responded and took him into custody.