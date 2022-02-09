Stray Bullet Kills Woman in Passing SUV in Northeast DC: Police

A stray bullet struck and killed a woman as she sat inside an SUV in Northeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Pamela Thomas, of Northeast D.C., was the shooting victim, police said in an update Thursday. She was 54.

Officers heard gunshots just after 3 p.m. near the 600 block of Division Avenue NE, across from Marvin Gaye Park. When they got out of their cruiser, they heard screams coming from a car and found a woman inside an SUV had been shot, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Contee said someone was apparently firing a gun at someone else when a stray bullet struck the victims as the SUV she was riding in passed. No one in the vehicle was an intended target of the shooting, the chief said.

Thomas was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time after the shooting.

Video of the scene showed a bullet shattered part of the back windshield of the SUV.

The department tweeted information about a possible suspect as young as 15.

Shooting in the 600 block of Division Avenue, NE. Lookout for Suspect is a B/M, 15 to 16 years of age, 5'9" to 6'O", light complexion, wearing a black skull cap, black jacket, blue jeans and armed with a handgun last seen running towards Lincoln Height area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 9, 2022

The shooting was one of four reported in D.C. within a 20-minute span.

Contee asked for members of the public to call police if they have any information about the shooting or suspect. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.