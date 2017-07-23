Flood Warning for DC, Parts of Md., Va.

A series of storms could cause flooding in the D.C. area, the National Weather Service warns.

A flood warning has been issued for D.C., Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland and Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia until 5:45 a.m.

A flash flood watch was in effect for D.C. and parts of Maryland, including Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick Baltimore, Harford and Prince George's counties until 3 a.m. Monday.

Radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain in those areas about 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Up to 1.5 inches of rain had already fallen and another inch could fall.

Numerous rounds of heavy rain have affected the Washington and Baltimore metro areas Sunday afternoon and more rainfall is expected tonight, the National Weather Service said.

NWS warned rapid rises in water could quickly result in flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Drivers should never try to drive through standing water, NWS warned.

