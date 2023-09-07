Stolen car crashes into Fairfax County home, starting fire: Police

A driver crashed a stolen car into a home early Thursday in Lorton, Virginia, starting a fire, police say.

The two-story home is located on Whitehaven Court and 5th Place, near Interstate 95, at the end of a cul-de-sac. Fairfax County police reported the crash and fire just before 6 a.m.

The black SUV hit the front left side of the house. The fire melted the vehicle's paint and charred it at the front, gutting the inside.

The house has broken windows on the first and second floors, video from the scene shows. Some of its red bricks are burned, and damage can be seen inside the home.

The house next door also appears to have siding damage.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash. Police said there were no initial reports of injuries.

Several neighbors in the area reported power outages. About 120 nearby customers were without power after the crash, according to Dominion Energy's website.

Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours.

Officers are searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Whitehaven Court was closed during the investigation. Fairfax County Public School bus pickup was moved to Fifth Place and Dixon Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.