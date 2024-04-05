fatal crash

‘Steering a missile down the road': Mom guilty in crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter

By Matthew Stabley

NBC Universal, Inc.

A judge found a Maryland woman guilty in a crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter in May 2022.

Danshell Evon of Bryans Road reached 98 mph in the seconds before her 2015 Kia Optima crashed into a 1997 Ford F-150 on Connecticut Avenue near Atherton Drive in Silver Spring at about 7:30 a.m., police said.

Two adults in the Ford and Evon’s two 13-year-old children in the Kia suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but 3-year-old Dreamie Dior Jackson, who was improperly secured in a backless booster seat, died on impact, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

“At the speeds the defendant was traveling, she wasn’t driving a car, she was steering a missile down the road in the middle of rush hour,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. “If the barest of common-sense parenting skills were in place, there would have been a proper child safety seat installed.”

Residents in the area told News4 speeding was a problem there. Montgomery County previously lowered the speed limit form 45 mph to 35 mph.

After a four-day trial, a judge found Evon guilty of gross negligent manslaughter, four counts of second-degree assault and neglect of a minor. She faces up to 55 years in prison at sentencing Aug. 9.

This article tagged under:

fatal crashMarylandCrime and CourtsMontgomery CountySilver Spring
