3 Children Among 6 Hurt in Crash on Connecticut Ave. in Silver Spring

A total of six people were hurt, including three children — one of whom has life-threatening injuries, after a crash on Connecticut Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday morning, police say.

A car and a pickup truck collided at Connecticut Ave. and Atherton Drive about 7:30 a.m., police said.

"My alarm just went off and then I heard a horrible crash. Like, it just sounded really bad," Susan Dias said.

Dias said when she ran out and called 911, she saw someone performing CPR on a child before rescue crews arrived. ran out and called 911.

"What was hard to actually see was the kids. Like, that was hard. It was kind of like reality hit a little bit more seeing little kids who were probably going to school or they were probably getting dropped off at daycare. That was the hard part," Dias said.

Montgomery County Police shut down Connecticut Ave. in both directions and worked the crash scene for hours before crews cleaned up debris from the roadway.

Some residents in the area told News4 speeding has been a problem for years and it’s dangerous when drivers make left-hand turns in the intersection.

A woman who was eating breakfast at the time of the crash said she heard a "big thud" and thought someone had hit her fence. She says speeding drivers have struck the fence surrounding her home several times and she wasn't surprised to hear another crash.

"It’s commonplace. I mean, I've lived here since 1955, and it's [an] everyday occurrence, more or less," she said.

Montgomery County has previously cut the speed limit from 45 to 35 in the area to slow drivers down.

"I don’t know if it’s helped. Obviously, this is unfortunate, but ... I don’t know if that's going to change anything," Dias said.

