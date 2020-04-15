Stafford County Woman Builds Signs and Cards of Hope

A Stafford County, Virginia, woman found a way to send messages of hope and happiness while social distancing.

Kara Colucci, founder of Card My Yard, builds signs and cards in front of homes for all kinds of occasions. She has assembled signs that wish happy birthday, send love and congratulations.

The past few weeks, Kara and her daughters delivered yard cards to hospitals — among which was one that read “Heroes work here” — for nurses and doctors at Mary Washington.

“Even if it’s a little dark right now, we can make people smile,” said daughter Katy Colucci.

Often, they assembled signs overnight — like one that read “A hero nurse lives here” for a local nurse to see in the morning when she woke up.

“If this little sign puts a smile on their face so they know that, ‘Yep, we see you and we appreciate you,’ then that by all means is what we’re going to continue to do,” said Colucci.

Colucci said they’ve also made Yard Cards for drive-by birthday parties so kids can still see their friends and family.