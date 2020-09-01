St. Mary's Deputies Engaged in Standoff With Man Suspected of Shooting 2

Sheriff’s deputies in St. Mary's County, Maryland, are engaged in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting two people.

Two people were shot in Leonardtown on Tuesday and the county sheriff’s office put out a lookout for a suspect and his vehicle, Sheriff Tim Cameron said.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and pursued it. The driver stopped near Route 234 and Route 236 in Budds Creek, near the Maryland International Raceway.

The suspect is barricaded in his car and has a handgun, the sheriff said.

Chopper4 footage from about 3 p.m. shows many law enforcement vehicles parked a distance behind a black pickup truck.

Several roads in the area are blocked, the sheriff said. People are asked to avoid the area.

Information was not immediately released on the condition of the shooting victims.

