Some Green Line stations to close for weeks of Metro track work

Several Metro stations on the Green Line will close for weeks beginning Saturday for track work.

All stations north of Fort Totten in Prince George's County, Maryland, will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5. including:

West Hyattsville

Hyattsville Crossing

College Park-U of Md

Greenbelt

Green Line service will also be unavailable at the Fort Totten station on Saturday and Sunday (July 22 - 23) for the first weekend of the the track work, Metro said. Red Line service will still be available.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Metro said crews are going to install fiber-optic cables, which will help with additional security cameras in the stations and an improved radio system. The cables will go directly in between both tracks, which is why the stations have to close for the installation, Metro said.

How to get around the Green Line closures

Metro said it will run free bus shuttles at the four stations to help riders over the next month-and-a-half.

Shuttle service for July 22 - 23 includes:

Green Line Shuttle: Local service every 10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park, Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, and Fort Totten.

Local service every 10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park, Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, and Fort Totten. Greenbelt-Georgia Ave Limited: Limited-stop service every 8 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Fort Totten, and Georgia Ave-Petworth.

Limited-stop service every 8 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Fort Totten, and Georgia Ave-Petworth. Hyattsville Crossing-Georgia Ave Limited: Limited-stop service every 8 minutes between Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, Fort Totten, and Georgia Ave-Petworth.

(Credit: Metro)

Shuttle service for July 24 - Sept. 4 includes:

Green Line Shuttle: Local service every 8-10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Hyattsville Crossing and West Hyattsville.

Local service every 8-10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Hyattsville Crossing and West Hyattsville. Greenbelt-Fort Totten Limited: Limited-stop service every 5-10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, and Fort Totten.

Limited-stop service every 5-10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, and Fort Totten. Hyattsville Crossing-Fort Totten Limited: Limited-stop service every 5-10 minutes between Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, and Fort Totten.

Bus options

Greenbelt

Metrobus C2 Service to Takoma Langley Transit Center & Wheaton

Metrobus G12 & G14 Service to New Carrollton

Metrobus R12 Service to College Park-U of Md & Deanwood

TheBus 16 Service to New Carrollton

TheBus 15X Service to New Carrollton

College Park-U of Md

Metrobus 83 Service to Rhode Island Ave

Metrobus 86 Service to Hyattsville Crossing & Rhode Island Ave

Metrobus F6 Service to New Carrollton, Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville & Fort Totten

Metrobus R12 Service to Greenbelt & Deanwood

Hyattsville Crossing

Metrobus 86 Service to College Park-U of Md & Rhode Island Ave

Metrobus F4 Service to Silver Spring & New Carrollton

Metrobus F6 Service to New Carrollton, West Hyattsville & Fort Totten

Metrobus F8 Service to West Hyattsville & Cheverly

Metrobus R4 Service to West Hyattsville & Brookland

TheBus 13A Service to West Hyattsville

TheBus 18 Service to Addison Rd

West Hyattsville