Some Green Line stations to close for weeks of Metro track work

Four Metro stations in Prince George's County, Maryland, will close for more than a month as crews install fiber-optic cables

By Gina Cook

Several Metro stations on the Green Line will close for weeks beginning Saturday for track work.

All stations north of Fort Totten in Prince George's County, Maryland, will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5. including:

  • West Hyattsville
  • Hyattsville Crossing
  • College Park-U of Md
  • Greenbelt

Green Line service will also be unavailable at the Fort Totten station on Saturday and Sunday (July 22 - 23) for the first weekend of the the track work, Metro said. Red Line service will still be available.

Metro said crews are going to install fiber-optic cables, which will help with additional security cameras in the stations and an improved radio system. The cables will go directly in between both tracks, which is why the stations have to close for the installation, Metro said.

How to get around the Green Line closures

Metro said it will run free bus shuttles at the four stations to help riders over the next month-and-a-half.

Shuttle service for July 22 - 23 includes:

  • Green Line Shuttle: Local service every 10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park, Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, and Fort Totten.
  • Greenbelt-Georgia Ave Limited: Limited-stop service every 8 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Fort Totten, and Georgia Ave-Petworth.
  • Hyattsville Crossing-Georgia Ave Limited: Limited-stop service every 8 minutes between Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, Fort Totten, and Georgia Ave-Petworth.
(Credit: Metro)

Shuttle service for July 24 - Sept. 4 includes:

  • Green Line Shuttle: Local service every 8-10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Hyattsville Crossing and West Hyattsville.
  • Greenbelt-Fort Totten Limited: Limited-stop service every 5-10 minutes between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, and Fort Totten.
  • Hyattsville Crossing-Fort Totten Limited: Limited-stop service every 5-10 minutes between Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville, and Fort Totten.

Bus options

Greenbelt

  • Metrobus C2 Service to Takoma Langley Transit Center & Wheaton
  • Metrobus G12 & G14 Service to New Carrollton
  • Metrobus R12 Service to College Park-U of Md & Deanwood
  • TheBus 16 Service to New Carrollton
  • TheBus 15X Service to New Carrollton

College Park-U of Md

  • Metrobus 83 Service to Rhode Island Ave
  • Metrobus 86 Service to Hyattsville Crossing & Rhode Island Ave
  • Metrobus F6 Service to New Carrollton, Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville & Fort Totten
  • Metrobus R12 Service to Greenbelt & Deanwood

Hyattsville Crossing

  • Metrobus 86 Service to College Park-U of Md & Rhode Island Ave
  • Metrobus F4 Service to Silver Spring & New Carrollton
  • Metrobus F6 Service to New Carrollton, West Hyattsville & Fort Totten
  • Metrobus F8 Service to West Hyattsville & Cheverly
  • Metrobus R4 Service to West Hyattsville & Brookland
  • TheBus 13A Service to West Hyattsville
  • TheBus 18 Service to Addison Rd

West Hyattsville

  • Metrobus F1 & F2 Service to Takoma & Cheverly
  • Metrobus F6 Service to New Carrollton, Hyattsville Crossing, & Fort Totten
  • Metrobus F8 Service to Hyattsville Crossing & Cheverly
  • Metrobus R4 Service to Hyattsville Crossing & Brookland
  • TheBus 13A Service to Hyattsville Crossing

