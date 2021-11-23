national air and space museum

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum to Close For New Installations in 2022

The National Air and Space Museum has been under major renovation since 2018.

By Briana Trujillo

Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall will close to the public while it installs new galleries on March 28, 2022 until the fall of that year. 

“This closure is needed to ensure the continued safety of visitors,” the museum said in a media release Tuesday. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Visitors can expect to see eight exhibits when the institution unveils its updated west wing in the fall of 2022, along with the museum store and the Albert Einstein Planetarium.

The museum will also be working on the deinstallation of its east wing.

Local

The News4 Rundown 1 hour ago

Holiday Health, Shopping and Travel: The News4 Rundown

Doug Hill 2 hours ago

Longtime DC Meteorologist Doug Hill Dies After Brief Illness

“The completion of that wing, the culmination of the project and the opening of the remaining exhibitions are currently scheduled for 2025,” the release reads.

The National Air and Space Museum has been under major renovation since 2018. During the closure, the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the museum’s companion facility in Chantilly, Virginia, will operate as usual. People are also encouraged to attend virtual events and explore online resources.

For more information, visit the museum's website here.

This article tagged under:

national air and space museumSmithsonian
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us