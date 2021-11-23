Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum to Close For New Installations in 2022

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall will close to the public while it installs new galleries on March 28, 2022 until the fall of that year.

“This closure is needed to ensure the continued safety of visitors,” the museum said in a media release Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Visitors can expect to see eight exhibits when the institution unveils its updated west wing in the fall of 2022, along with the museum store and the Albert Einstein Planetarium.

The museum will also be working on the deinstallation of its east wing.

“The completion of that wing, the culmination of the project and the opening of the remaining exhibitions are currently scheduled for 2025,” the release reads.

The National Air and Space Museum has been under major renovation since 2018. During the closure, the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the museum’s companion facility in Chantilly, Virginia, will operate as usual. People are also encouraged to attend virtual events and explore online resources.

For more information, visit the museum's website here.