Now in its 12th year, the Running of The Chihuahuas will draw locals and tourists alike to the nation’s capital for the beloved spectacle in the name of fun and charity. Held against the picturesque backdrop of The Wharf, with its stunning waterfront views and vibrant atmosphere, the event offers a unique blend of entertainment, activities, competition, and community spirit. So, what can attendees expect at this year's Running of The Chihuahuas? Can all breeds participate? Here's a rundown of what's in store:

Chihuahua Races

As expected, the main attraction of the day will be Chihuahua races. Chihuahuas who wish to participate in the races must register and pay the race entry fee prior to the event, and all race entry fees are donated to Rural Dog Rescue. Only Chihuahuas may participate in the races, but all dogs can take part in the excitement of the day during the free all-breed dog costume contest.

All-Breed Costume Contest

Dogs of all breeds are welcome to don a dazzling getup and participate in the costume contest. Prepare for pooches to strut their stuff in an array of adorable and creative outfits around 3:30pm on the main racetrack. If you’d like to participate, there is no need to sign up in advance, just bring your costumed dog on a leash to the racetrack when the emcee announces it's time for the costume contest.

Drink Specials for The Humans

Throughout the event, attendees can expect ice cold drinks and beer for purchase at the District Pier Bar. Additionally, an array of neighborhood restaurants have crafted specialty cocktails named after adoptable dogs from Rural Dog Rescue to help raise awareness and find the dogs a home. Don't worry, there will also be plenty of water bowls on the pier for thirsty pups.

Family-Friendly Activities

The Running of The Chihuahuas isn't just for four-legged friends—it's a day of fun for the whole family. In addition to the main event, enjoy a 360-pet photo booth, a DJ, an adoptable pet parade, and a giant inflatable Chihuahua perfect for pictures and posting.

Opportunities to Give Back

By attending the Running of The Chihuahuas, spectators will be supporting Rural Dog Rescue in their mission to save and rehome dogs in need. All race entry fees are donated to the non-profit which is dedicated to saving dogs from high-kill rural shelters. The event will also feature opportunities to adopt and other ways to support.

Whether you’re a Chihuahua owner, a dog enthusiast, or just a group of friends or family looking for a fun activity, visit The Wharf in Washington D.C. on Saturday, May 4th for The Running of The Chihuahuas, a delightful spectacle for all ages that combines good fun with a good cause. Click Here to learn more.