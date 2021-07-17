Six People, Including ‘Several' Children, Struck by Vehicle in Gaithersburg, Authorities Say

Six people were transported to the hospital on Saturday after police said it appeared a vehicle left the roadway and struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Around 7:45 p.m., pedestrians were struck on Goshen Road and Girard Street, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The six people treated were a family and included several children, Piringer said in a tweet. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

It was not clear why the vehicle left the roadway, or if the driver of the vehicle suffered any injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.