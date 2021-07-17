GAITHERSBURG

Six People, Including ‘Several' Children, Struck by Vehicle in Gaithersburg, Authorities Say

By NBC Washington Staff

Six people were transported to the hospital on Saturday after police said it appeared a vehicle left the roadway and struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Gaithersburg, Maryland. 

Around 7:45 p.m., pedestrians were struck on Goshen Road and Girard Street, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer.  

The six people treated were a family and included several children, Piringer said in a tweet. Their injuries were not life-threatening. 

It was not clear why the vehicle left the roadway, or if the driver of the vehicle suffered any injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

