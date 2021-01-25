1 Dead, 4 Hurt After Shooting in Southeast DC Market

One person has died and four other people are hurt after a shooting inside a market in Southeast D.C. on Monday morning, police say.

Information on the victims was not immediately released.

Police are seeking four persons of interest and a white, two-door Honda Accord. One of the persons of interest was wearing a “distinct neon-colored coat,” Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Robert Contee said.

Photos from police show the vehicle and two men.

MPD needs assistance in locating this vehicle in connection with a Homicide that occurred this morning in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, SE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 https://t.co/xdvvhmojKD pic.twitter.com/r4j1GFFd1T — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 25, 2021

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road SE. Lookout for a 2 door white Honda Accord. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 25, 2021

At least one shooter opened fire inside and outside the market in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Contee said. Police don’t immediately know whether any of the victims were intended targets.

D.C. police and medics were called to 14th Street and Good Hope Road SE before 9 a.m. Several people were reported to have been shot, police said.

First responders arrived and found two shooting victims. Three other people went to hospitals on their own, Contee said. One person was pronounced dead and four others were receiving treatment.

An investigation is underway, and traffic in the area was blocked. Anyone with information on the shooting, the car or the persons of interest is asked to contact police.

In brief remarks later Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was troubled by continued gun crimes in the District and “a level of violence that is jolting to all of us.”

